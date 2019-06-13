Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County sheriff: 96-year-old woman accidentally drives into Dollar General

No one inside the store was injured.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 4:27 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher, Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is working to remove a car from a Dollar General store in Tanner.

A 96-year-old woman drove it into the store by accident, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Young said the woman thought her car was in reverse, but it was actually in drive.

She has been transported to Decatur Hospital to be checked out. Young said it is expected she will be OK.

Officials are working now to remove the vehicle.

No one inside the store was injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events