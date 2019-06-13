Limestone County sheriff: 96-year-old woman accidentally drives into Dollar General

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is working to remove a car from a Dollar General store in Tanner.
A 96-year-old woman drove it into the store by accident, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Young said the woman thought her car was in reverse, but it was actually in drive.
She has been transported to Decatur Hospital to be checked out. Young said it is expected she will be OK.
Officials are working now to remove the vehicle.
No one inside the store was injured.
