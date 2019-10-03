Clear

Limestone County sheriff: 3 deaths ruled as double murder, suicide involving mother, son

Deputies went to the house after a family member called in a welfare check

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:24 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 10:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identities of the three people found dead in and near a residence on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it appears to be a domestic double-murder/suicide.

Jerry Thomas Phillips, 48, and Jamie Lynn Phillips, 52, were killed by Robert Earl Gilchrist III, 31, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Gilchrist was the son of Jamie Phillips, and he had recently been released from prison in Tennessee. After his release he had been staying at the residence with Jamie and Jerry Phillips, Young said.

Young said Gilchrist shot himself inside the home, located in the 22,000 block of Black Road, after the first deputy arrived on the scene.

Deputies went to the house after a family member called in a welfare check after not being able to reach Jerry or Jamie Phillips.

That family member said she spoke to Gilchrist, who told her the Phillips did not want to speak to her.

Read more here

