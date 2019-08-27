Clear

Limestone County sheriff: 2 arrested after 400 Xanax bars found in home search

Credit: Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit: Safe Streets Project/Facebook

Bond is set at $3,500 each for the suspects.

Two people are facing multiple charges after authorities conducted a search warrant Tuesday morning in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit says it found nearly 400 Xanax bars, 75 THC Oil cartridges, THC wax, THC edibles and about a half-pound of marijuana inside a home on Old Railroad Bed Road. 


The two suspects, Anthony Lewis and Kaylyn Payne, were arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $3,500 each for the suspects. 

