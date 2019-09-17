Limestone County schools superintendent leaving for Tennessee job

Limestone County schools Superintendent Tom Sisk is leaving for a job in Tennessee.

He has accepted a position in the Bristol, TN., school system, according to a Limestone County schools spokesperson.

According to the Bristol Herald Courier, Sisk on Monday was offered the job of director of schools.

Sisk was interviewed there for the job on Monday night.

His last day in Limestone County schools has not been announced. The Herald Courier said “Sisk has already made arrangements so he can begin as soon as possible.”

Sisk has been superintendent in Limestone County since 2012.

Read the paper’s complete story here

Below are comments from Limestone County board members:

Brett McGill, Board Chair

"We're sad to see Dr. Sisk go, but we're pleased for him and his family. The district is financially sound, we're in good shape and a good position. So if there was ever a time to leaven now's it."

"This is not a district that's in trouble or needing to fix things. We need good leadership to continue where we're heading."

As far as the timing, McGill said Dr. Sisk gave them more than 30 days notice. His last day will be on October 31. On Nov. 1 (if not sooner), the board will name an interim superintendent. They then have 180 days per state law to find a permanent superintendent.

There is a previously scheduled board meeting/work session on October 1. McGill called for an item to be added to the agenda for the board to discuss the method by which they will select the next superintendent. McGill also mentioned that he was the board chair when Dr. Sisk was hired.

Edward Winter, Board member

"I have no comment other than I appreciate Tom Sisk’s service to Limestone County Schools and the dedication to improving the education of our students."

"I look forward to finding a great candidate to step in and continue to improve our schools in what I consider a great time to be a part of the growth of North Alabama."