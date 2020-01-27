Limestone County school system puts human resources director on leave, launches probe

The Limestone County school system says it has placed its executive director of human resources on paid administrative leave and is launching a probe into his employment.

Dr. Samuel Isley was placed on leave effective immediately, according to a release from the school system Monday afternoon.

The release says the board will conduct an internal investigation concerning Isley and his employment with Limestone County Schools.

He has been with Limestone County Board of Education since September 2018.

After the school system released the information, Shane Sears, a lawyer who says he represents Isley, issued this statement:

"After Dr. Isley was placed on administrative leave, within hours, we demanded to know the reason. Instead of providing us the reason, the Limestone County School Board’s attorney responded that 'there is no obligation on the part of a Superintendent to provide a reason for placing someone on administrative leave with pay.'

"This cowardly action by the Limestone County School Board denies Dr. Isley the right to due process and the ability to clear his name of any false allegations against him. He has been defamed by this action and will vigorous defend his good name and character.

"Clearly, the interim superintendent is playing politics. This action is deplorable and should concern the employees of the school district and all of the citizens of Limestone County."