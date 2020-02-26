The Limestone County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Human Resources Director Mark Isley.
Isley will be on paid leave until May 31 when His resignation will go into effect.
The Limestone County school system announced in late January it had placed Isley on paid administrative leave and was launching a probe into his employment.
Earlier this month, Isley sued the school board, claiming his name and character had been slandered and libeled.
That lawsuit will now be dismissed, officials said.
Related Content
- Limestone County school board accepts administrator’s resignation; lawsuit over
- Limestone County school board talks lawsuit; offers superintendent job to Georgia educator
- Huntsville City Council accepting applications for school board position
- Muscle Shoals Board of Education accepts resignation of coach placed on paid leave
- Madison County Schools accepting principal applications
- Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns
- NAACP chapter says Limestone school superintendent should resign
- Limestone Co. District Choice Program accepts new students
- State lawmaker calls for indicted Limestone County Judge to resign
- Huntsville City Schools board member Pam Hill announces resignation
Scroll for more content...