Clear

Limestone County school board accepts administrator’s resignation; lawsuit over

Mark Isley

Earlier this month, Isley sued the school board, claiming his name and character had been slandered and libeled.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 7:28 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 8:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The Limestone County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Human Resources Director Mark Isley.

Isley will be on paid leave until May 31 when His resignation will go into effect.

The Limestone County school system announced in late January it had placed Isley on paid administrative leave and was launching a probe into his employment.

Earlier this month, Isley sued the school board, claiming his name and character had been slandered and libeled.

That lawsuit will now be dismissed, officials said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events