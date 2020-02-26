Limestone County school board accepts administrator’s resignation; lawsuit over

The Limestone County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Human Resources Director Mark Isley.

Isley will be on paid leave until May 31 when His resignation will go into effect.

The Limestone County school system announced in late January it had placed Isley on paid administrative leave and was launching a probe into his employment.

Earlier this month, Isley sued the school board, claiming his name and character had been slandered and libeled.

That lawsuit will now be dismissed, officials said.