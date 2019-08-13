Limestone County road crews continue work in extreme heat

These high temperatures are bad enough for those of us who work inside, but imagine being someone who works outside all day long.

“It’s pretty crazy, the heat," Steve Turner said. "You get up at six in the morning, walk outside, and start sweating immediately.”

Despite the heat advisory, Limestone County Commissioner Steve Turner and his road crew spent the day working on Newby Road.

“Being out here is hot enough. Then, you mix being on asphalt, and vehicles coming by that are generating heat," Turner said.

Because of the extreme heat, Turner kept a close eye on his crew.

“Make sure they take plenty of breaks, find a shade tree, a truck with an air conditioner, take plenty of water. If you don’t have some, take time to go get some," he said.

Not only do the crews take more breaks, but they also get a longer lunch break on days like Tuesday.

“Maybe we won’t get as much accomplished today, but maybe we won’t have anybody go to the hospital either," Turner said.

Turner didn't have to be out with the crew, but he was, just in case something were to happen. It's part of keeping his crew motivated, despite the conditions. He said their health is most important.

“They’re fighting the weather, they’re fighting the traffic. They’re like anybody else, they’re going to have bad days," he said. "Maybe they had an argument with their wife and now, they’ve got to stand in this heat all day long.”

But he said the crew knows what they signed up for, and at the end of the day, they can be proud of their hard work.

“Five, six, seven, eight hours a day. By the end of the day, you’re tired. You’re worn out. The only thing that feels good is the air conditioner and a glass of water.”

As far as completing the road project goes, Turner said the additional breaks crews are taking due to the weather shouldn't put them behind schedule.

Turner told WAAY 31 several empathetic drivers stopped by with cold drinks and snacks for the road crew on Tuesday, and he wants to let those drivers know it was very appreciated.