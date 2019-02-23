Limestone County road closures

EXISTING CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING INCLUDE:

Highway 99 at Chapman Hollow.

Mooresville Rd. closed between Humphrey Rd. and Old Hwy 20.

Cowford Rd. closed at Brownsferry Rd.

Thatch Rd. at Liberty Rd.

Mooresville Rd. North of 53

Cagle Rd. at Hays Mill Rd.

Cedar Hill Rd. at 53

New Bethel Rd. at Sandlin Rd.

The complete list of road closures across north Alabama can be found here.

Photo Courtesy: Lunetta Callahan Reyer...Highway 99 at Chapman Hollow.