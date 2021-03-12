Limestone County residents share mixed opinions about getting vaccinated against coronavirus

Thousands of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Limestone County. Still, some people are hesitant to get the vaccine.

Many people in Athens said there’s not enough research done to feel safe about it.

A staff member at Athens Limestone Hospital receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in North Alabama. A staff member at Athens Limestone Hospital receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in North Alabama.

Two others we spoke to said the opposite, saying they’re so happy they received the vaccine.

Chuck Browning, an Athens resident, said, “I would rather take a chance on the vaccine than getting COVID-19.”

Janet Whiteside, a Limestone County resident, agreed. She said, “It's a freedom that I feel like I had taken for granted before.”

She understands that people may be anxious about getting the vaccine, but said there are pros and cons to everything you do.

She said getting the coronavirus would be worse than taking the vaccine.