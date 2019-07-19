Limestone County residents dealing with remnants of Thursday's flooding

Some homeowners in Limestone County are getting a break after heavy rain caused flooding issues.

Though they might be getting a break from the rain on Friday, people in Limestone County are reminded of flooding pains they've had the past couple of days every time they take a step on their grass or even take a look at their cars.

"It's been pretty bad," Tony Brooks, who has lived in Limestone County his whole life, said.

He said he's never seen it rain or flood this bad. On Thursday, roads from Highway 72 to Ripley Road were flooded.

Since it's been so wet, Brooks has rarely been able to leave home.

"I've been staying in the house. You know, that's all I can do," he said.

Brooks said the rain caused a nearby creek to overflow and flood his front yard. The rain has also made a mess of his yard by making it impossible for somebody to come and cut it, because every time they do, it rains again.

Even though Brooks said he has no option but to deal with all the rain, he's getting fed up with it.

"I don't know how much we can take of it," Brooks said.

Unfortunately for people who live in this area, showers are expected to resume again Saturday.