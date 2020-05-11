Limestone County offices reopen

Limestone County offices are back open on Monday after closing weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers waited outside Monday morning to renew their licenses, update their tags and more at the courthouse annex on Clinton Avenue. Everyone was given a number and when their number was announced, they were allowed to head inside.

"About how I expected from the DMV, take a number and wait in line. I mean, it's a little chilly, but they're doing the best they can all things considered," said Gennavieve Shively.

If you're heading to one of the county offices, you're asked to social distance, wear a face covering, sanitize your hands, don't come if you're sick and try to limit the number of people who come with you.