Limestone County museum's move could save taxpayers money

The Alabama Veterans Museum in Limestone County could get a new home.

WAAY 31 learned how the move could save taxpayers some big bucks.

Veteran Jerry Barksdale volunteers at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Limestone County. He told WAAY 31 it’s clear the museum has outgrown its quarters, and that’s why he’s looking forward to moving to what’s currently the Limestone County Event Center.

“We’re at the point now where we have to rent storage space, just to store our memorabilia," Barksdale said.

At their meeting Wednesday, Limestone County commissioners said the event center is not being used enough. It costs taxpayers roughly $100,000 a year, mainly in utilities. Commissioners believe this move will save them money and provide more space and more opportunities for the museum.

“We have to keep the stories alive," Mike Criscillis said.

Criscillis is also a veteran and is helping plan the layout of the new museum.

He told WAAY 31 it will have many more bells and whistles, including modern technology and interactive exhibits like visual reality games and flight simulators—great, he said, for educational purposes.

“This will be a tool that the teachers can use.”

Criscillis said veterans will be able to visit the museum as a sort of therapy as well.

“It’s kind of a way for them to relieve that pressure and tell that story.”

It's something he believes our local veterans and their families deserve.

“It’ll be a showcase for them to be proud of—those who will be looking down from heaven on this new one," he said.

And Jerry Barksdale believes the community will be just as excited.

“They care about our veterans," he said.

Commissioners will vote on taking the old museum back at their meeting next Tuesday. Plans for that building have not been decided yet.

Museum officials told us it will take about two years to get a new museum open, and the public has already raised nearly half a million dollars for the project.