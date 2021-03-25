Limestone County murder trial cut short due to weather, will resume Friday

A Limestone County murder trial was cut short Thursday due to the severe weather threat.

According to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, closing arguments for the Thomas Green murder trial will start Friday at 9 a.m.

He is accused of shooting his wife, Cheryl Holt, in the chest back in January 2018. It happened in the 2000 block of Levert Avenue.

Holt, 35, was found in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to the chest, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time. She died before paramedics arrived.

According to police, Green told officers he accidentally shot his wife.