Limestone County man indicted for taking money from the elderly

A Limestone County man, Rodney Jackson, turned himself in December 31 at the Limestone County Jail after being indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

Jackson was released on a $15,000 bond. According to the Alabama Securities Commission, he used "deception, intimidation, undue influence, force, or threat of force to obtain or exert unauthorized control over the property of 4 individuals, who were all aged 60 or older." He is accused of taking more than $2,500 from victims.

The charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine per count. Jackson's trial date has not been set yet.

The ASC urges the public to be wary of potential investment opportunities. Anyone with concerns can contact the commission at 334-242-2984 or 1-800-222-1253 with inquiries.