Limestone County man found guilty of murdering wife

A Limestone County man was found guilty on Friday of murdering his wife.

According to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, a jury found Thomas Green, 35, guilty of murder Friday afternoon.

He shot his wife, Cheryl Holt, in the chest in January 2018. It happened in the 2000 block of Levert Avenue.

According to police, at the time of the shooting, Green told officers that it was an accident.

Closing arguments started Friday at 9 a.m. The trial was cut short Thursday due to the severe weather threat.