Limestone County man dies following wreck on Highway 72

The Limestone County Coroner confirmed one man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 72 on Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Mike West said the wreck happened around 1:43 p.m.

According to the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department (ELVFD), the driver was heading eastbound on Highway 72 near the intersection of McCulley Mill Road when he lost control of the vehicle and it crossed into the westbound lanes and ultimately hit a power pole.

The man was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut out of his car. Fire officials said the man was rushed to Athens-Limestone Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead once he reached the hospital, according to West.

The name of the driver has not been released since officials are still working to notify his family.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers responded to the wreck along with the ELVFD.