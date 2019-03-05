Limestone County man charged after sheriff’s office uncovers hidden drugs in lair

An early morning search warrant execution Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Tanner man and the seizure of craftily hidden crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, cash and more.

Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Paul Ray Hines, 57, is charged with drug trafficking (cocaine), distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set on the drug trafficking charge, but bond on the remaining charges is $15,000.

Limestone County sheriff’s narcotics investigators, the Special Response Team, and a K9 unit from the Limestone Correctional Facility executed the search warrant at Hines’ residence on George Washington Street about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Young said.

The preliminary investigation had determined that the premises was surrounded completely by a high security/privacy fence with locked gates and was well-covered by security cameras, which Hines watched on several monitors inside the residence, said Young.

An armored vehicle transported team members to the residence, but the gate was open and did not need to be breached. TV monitors displaying multiple security camera angles were observed in the living room, kitchen, and bedroom of the house, Young said.

Once investigators secured and searched the residence, they found about two ounces of cocaine hidden in what appeared to be a can of corn but was actually a hidden compartment with a screw-off lid.

They found the meth (about an ounce) and pills (oxycodone, alprazolam, klonopin, xanax, and teva) in another hidden compartment designed to look like a full bottle of water, said Young.

The K9 unit from the Limestone Correctional Facility helped locate the drugs. A small plastic box containing nearly $14,000 in cash was also seized, as well as two pistols.