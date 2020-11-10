Limestone County man arrested for shooting brother in the stomach

A man was arrested in Limestone County for shooting his brother in the stomach.

Ricky Stanford, 58, from Tanner is charged with assault first degree.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 19000 block of Moyers Road Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the two brothers had gotten into an altercation when the victim was shot with a .22 rifle. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.

Ricky Stanford was taken to the Limestone County Jail from the home and was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond.