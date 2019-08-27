Limestone County judges remove themselves from sheriff’s criminal case

Four judges in Limestone County have recused themselves from presiding over the criminal case of Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Circuit Judges Robert Baker and Chad Wise and District Judges Doug Patterson and Matthew Huggins announced their decisions Monday and Tuesday.

Typically, judges recuse themselves due to concerns about being impartial or having a conflict of interest.

Blakely was arrested Thursday after being indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges. (Read more about those charges here)

Blakely continues to serve as Limestone County sheriff.