Limestone County judge denies murder suspect’s request for transfer to juvenile facility

A teenager charged with capital murder for the deaths of five family members will remain locked up in the Limestone County Jail.

A judge denied Mason Sisk's request to be transferred to a juvenile facility in Tuscumbia while he awaits trial.

The now 16-year-old accused killer is charged as an adult for the deaths of his father, mother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019.

All five victims died of gunshot wounds.

Sisk is set for an April 7 arraignment hearing after being indicted by a Limestone County grand jury.