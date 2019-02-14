Limestone County investigators arrest three men on drug charges

On Thursday, Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested three men in East Limestone after seizing a pistol, cash and narcotics, including 2.2 grams of fentanyl.

During the past month, narcotics investigators developed the case, and made the traffic stop on Thursday at the intersection of Capshaw and East Limestone Road. This led to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Belmont Circle, according to the sheriff's office.



Limestone County Sheriff's Office Limestone County Sheriff's Office

Dammon Hardin, 30, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's been booked in the Limestone County Jail, and his bond has not been set for the trafficking charge.

Larry Lee Jones, 62, was charged with possession of cocaine. He's been booked in the Limestone County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

Darrius Spencer Hardin, 32, was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree. He's in the Limestone County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

In all, investigators seized more than $1,300 in cash, a Smith & Wesson pistol, 2.2 grams of fentanyl, 105 alprazolam pills, 14 oxycodone pills, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Madison County Sheriff’s narcotics investigators assisted in the case.