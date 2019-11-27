Limestone County investigators arrest sex offender for failing to register with law enforcement

Limestone County investigators arrested James Overton, 29, on Tuesday for failure of a sex offender to register with law enforcement.
Overton's bond is $15,000. He was convicted of sodomy second-degree in 2014.
