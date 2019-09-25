Limestone County investigator involved in sex assault lawsuit says she’s been fired

A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator who filed a federal lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker has now been fired.

Leslie Ramsey told WAAY 31 she was fired Tuesday and that no reason was given for her termination.

Ramsey says Chief Deputy Fred Sloss sexually assaulted her and that Sheriff Mike Blakely punished her for coming forward about it.

Ramsey has been with the department since 2007 and said she didn't face any problems until Sloss was promoted to chief deputy in 2016. READ MORE HERE

In her lawsuit, Ramsey accuses Sloss of sexually assaulting her outside his house in January of 2017 after he allegedly ran his hand across her chest and crotch, demanding she show him her breasts. Ramsey claims Sloss promised to promote her to captain if she followed his sexual advances.

In May of 2017, Ramsey accused Sloss of having her be followed after Blakley held his yearly rodeo fundraiser. The lawsuit claims that just days later, Sheriff Blakely punished her unfairly. After she filed a grievance about sexual assault and unfair treatment, Ramsey claims the sheriff demoted her and continued to punish her.

Blakely is currently under indictment on 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years. None are thought to be linked to Ramsey’s lawsuit.

Specifically, the first four counts charge Blakely with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000.

Counts five through 10 charge Blakley with theft or ethics charges stemming from his illegally taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.

Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business.

Finally, counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit.

Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

Blakely continues to serve as the sheriff.