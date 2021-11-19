Limestone County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state

Limestone County is known as the fastest-growing county in the state, and that’s reflected in the state's unemployment numbers.

So many of the available jobs in Limestone County are being filled.

Madison, Morgan and Lawrence County all show an unemployment rate under 2.2%. In fact, all of North Alabama shows a low unemployment rate in comparison to the rest of the state.

Bethany Shockney, president of Limestone County Economic Development Association, said there are a number of reasons the unemployment rate here is so low.

"Over the years, our leadership has been very smart about how they’ve recruited different businesses and industries," Shockney said. "They have created a diverse labor market."

Shockney said it’s not just automotive jobs drawing people into North Alabama — there are warehouse and distribution jobs, along with government-related opportunities.

"When an industry comes in here, they tell specific things they need, and we are nimble enough that we can shift and pivot to create that training that is needed for that workforce," said Shockney.

Shockney said there are still some people who are traveling out of the county for work. She encouraged them to look at opportunities in Limestone County, where jobs are being offered and getting filled.