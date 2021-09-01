Joshua McLaughlin named new sheriff of Limestone County

Limestone County has a new sheriff in office as of Wednesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Joshua McLaughlin to the position. He's replacing Mike Blakely, who's awaiting prison time.

Joshua McLaughlin New Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin New Limestone County Sheriff

McLaughlin is returning to his law enforcement roots. He's back working at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. He previously worked at the sheriff's office as a narcotics investigator. The former sheriff said he's the one who gave Mclaughlin his start.

McLaughlin is replacing Blakely, who was the longest-serving sheriff in Alabama's history. Blakely is now facing prison time after being convicted of two felonies in August and was removed from office.

The county's coroner, Mike West, had to fill in as sheriff before Ivey appointed McLaughlin. West said he's glad he now only has to wear one hat instead of two.

“Now I can focus on the coroners office," he said. "I don’t have to come up here every day, sign stuff, and do stuff like that. So, the only time I come up here is when I need to talk to an investigator or get some information from the dispatcher, so, I’m good with it.”

McLaughlin released this statement:

"I am thankful to Governor Kay Ivey for the great honor of being chosen to serve the people of Limestone County as Sheriff. Many qualified candidates applied for the position, and I am grateful for their commitment to the safety of our community. I am fortunate to be inheriting a department full of talented officers and professional staff. I am blessed with the opportunity to build on the successes of the past, to create a modern Sheriff’s Department equipped for the future. To the citizens of Limestone County, I pledge always to put your safety and security first and to fairly and equally enforce the rule of law."