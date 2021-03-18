Limestone County, federal agents arrest two suspects in investigation into firearms violation

Two suspects are in jail after an investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The sheriff's office said on Thursday following the investigation of an alleged violation of Federal Firearm Laws, the department and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a controlled delivery of firearm suppressors from China to a home in the 16000 block of Fantasia Way.

It says "Upon the unlawful receipt of the firearm suppressors, a search warrant was completed," and investigators found 44 grams of cocaine, 9.5 grams of meth and 53 grams of marijuana.

Brett Russell Williams, 33, of Athens is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana First Degree. He's held in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.

Kassie Rena Williams, 32, of Athens is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana First Degree. She's also held in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.