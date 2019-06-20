Limestone County farmers hoping for rain

"Hopefully July and August we can get some rain, said Lamont Bridgeforth.

Bridgeforth is a farmer in Limestone County tells and says rain hasn't been falling this summer like he had hoped.

"We're getting a little bit of rain but its not what we like to get," said Bridgeforth.

Even though we had some storms Wednesday night, Bridgeforth says it wasn't enough.

"We'd like to get more rain, but we'll take what we can get," he said.

Bridgeforth spends his days growing soybeans, wheat, cotton and corn. Right now, cotton and corn are in season. He says in a perfect world, it would rain every 10 days, but that isn't happening.

"But it's not critical yet," he said.

In case it does get critical, Bridgeforth is prepared. An irrigation system is installed on the 400 acres and he has crop insurance. Bridgeforth says he hasn't lost any crops yet this season, but it's a possibility depending on how dry and hot it gets this summer.