Limestone County drug agents searching for suspected meth dealer

Authorities in Limestone County are searching for a suspected meth dealer.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says its narcotics unit was conducting surveillance Wednesday night in an area where the suspect, Kenny Haggermaker, is known to distribute meth.

According to the department, an investigator spotted Haggermaker and tried to pull him over but was unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle pursuit ensued back to Haggermaker’s camper on Grover Drive, where he ran into the woods.

The narcotics unit searched the camper, finding meth, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia, according to the department.

Three more suspects were arrested who were at the camper during the search. There were four adults there in total and three children, who were taken into the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

Haggermaker is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, possession of forged instruments, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says there are more charges pending.

If you see or know where Haggermaker is, the sheriff’s office asks you to call the department at 256-232-0111 or the narcotics unit at 256-216-5040.