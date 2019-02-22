Clear
Limestone County deputy, commissioner checking on stranded vehicles

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office sent out this tweet Friday morning:

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

"LCSO Deputy Townsend and District 3 Commissioner Jason Black checking on a stranded vehicle on Cowford Road at Brownsferry Road earlier this morning."

