Limestone County deputy and suspect injured after Wednesday afternoon chase

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect and deputy are injured after a chase Wednesday afternoon.

The department says narcotics investigators were led on a foot chase in Salem when the suspect stole an SUV from a parking lot.

The vehicle chase went into Tennessee and back to State Line Road and Cave Branch Road, where the suspect crashed the SUV.

According to the sheriff's office, after the crash, the suspect tried to run away but was caught by a deputy. The department says the suspect fought with the deputy, and both are injured. They were taken by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital.