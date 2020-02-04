Limestone County deputies searching for suspect wanted on warrants from Tennessee

Update: Authorities are looking for Joseph Wise, 27. He's wanted for a vehicle theft warrant out of Tennessee and is also facing charges in Limestone County for jumping out of a cab and not paying for it.

-----------

From earlier:

Limestone County deputies are searching for a suspect wanted on warrants from Tennessee.

The department says deputies responded to a call for an unwanted guest and found out the man was wanted. They say he ran away, and they are searching for him in the area of Winchester Road in Limestone County.

Deputies found articles of clothing believed to belong to the suspect, including a T-shirt and tennis shoes.

The public should avoid the area.

