UPDATE: Teenage girl dead after Limestone County rollover accident

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a teenage girl is dead after a UTV accident in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road.

Officials say it appears to be a rollover accident that happened in a field behind a home on Blackburn Road, and she was riding a UTV, similar to a Polaris Ranger or John Deere Gator. They say the call about the incident originally came in as an ATV accident.

-------

From earlier:

Limestone County deputies are responding to an ATV accident on Highway 72 at Blackburn Road that involves a teenage girl, according to Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

