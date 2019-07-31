UPDATE: Teenage girl dead after Limestone County rollover accident

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a teenage girl is dead after a UTV accident in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road.
Officials say it appears to be a rollover accident that happened in a field behind a home on Blackburn Road, and she was riding a UTV, similar to a Polaris Ranger or John Deere Gator. They say the call about the incident originally came in as an ATV accident.
-------
From earlier:
Limestone County deputies are responding to an ATV accident on Highway 72 at Blackburn Road that involves a teenage girl, according to Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
BREAKING: LCSO is working an ATV accident in the 16000 block of Blackburn road with a confirmed fatality of a teenage girl.
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 31, 2019
