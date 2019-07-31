Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPDATE: Teenage girl dead after Limestone County rollover accident

Deputies responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a teenage girl is dead after a UTV accident in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road.

Officials say it appears to be a rollover accident that happened in a field behind a home on Blackburn Road, and she was riding a UTV, similar to a Polaris Ranger or John Deere Gator. They say the call about the incident originally came in as an ATV accident.

-------

From earlier:

Limestone County deputies are responding to an ATV accident on Highway 72 at Blackburn Road that involves a teenage girl, according to Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events