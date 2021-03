According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating the death of a 50-year-old male who was shot at a home in the 22,000 Block of New Garden Road.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Monday. West said the victim's body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

No further details were available from the sheriff's office at this time.