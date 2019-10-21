Limestone County deputies arrest suspect in deadly Cullman County shooting

Limestone County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly Cullman County shooting.

Matthew LeWayne Clayton is in the county jail, awaiting extradition to Cullman.

The sheriff's office says calls about a reckless driver near the Interstate 65 Elkmont Exit were followed by a crash near the location the suspect's identity was confirmed.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Cullman notified the department to be on the lookout for Clayton around 6:20 p.m. Authorities in Cullman then confirmed the suspect's location through his phone to be near the 65/565 interchange.

According to the sheriff's office, multiple calls about the reckless driver gave information matching the description of the suspect's vehicle. The department says the suspect crashed near Exit 361 before deputies arrived.

ABC 33/40, the ABC-affiliated station in Birmingham, reports three adults were found shot Monday evening. The station reports one of the victims was found dead at the scene, and a second died at a hospital. The third victim is being treated.

According to 33/40, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says all involved in the shooting knew each other. Cullman County investigators responded to the scene of the crash to process evidence.

Cullman Co investigators are at the scene of the crash processing evidence. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 22, 2019