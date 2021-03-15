Limestone County couple sentenced to two decades each in prison for child porn

A Limestone County couple has been sentenced to a combined period of nearly 40 years in prison for child porn charges.

Bethany Leigh Siniard, 37, of Elkmont was sentenced on Monday to 235 months in prison followed by 60 months of supervised release. Gregory Wade Anderson, 49, of Athens was sentenced on Jan. 25 to 240 months in prison to be followed by 240 months of supervised release.

Siniard pleaded guilty in August 2019 and Anderson pleaded guilty in November 2019 to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The couple was arrested after authorities received complaints of sexual misconduct involving a child after the victim talked about it at the child advocacy center in Athens.

Authorities said at the time of the arrest that Siniard would provide the child with alcohol and asked them about sexual acts. They also said Siniard would photograph and video the intoxicated victim in different outfits and while nude, later sending the photographs to her boyfriend, Anderson.

Anderson was accused of giving the child alcohol when Siniard was not home and attempting to solicit sexual favors. Authorities found an assortment of sex toys and photographs of multiple children in his home.