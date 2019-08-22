Limestone County community is shocked by sheriff's arrest

There is a reason why Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is serving his 10th term in office. The people love him.

Blakely turned himself into the Limestone County Jail after he was indicted on 13 charges by the attorney general's office. His charges range from ethics, to taking $11,000 from his campaign, to taking money from county funds. It's a county he's served since 1983.

Despite the charges, many people in Limestone County told WAAY 31 they'd vote for him again if he was running.

Tim Patrick is one of Sheriff Mike Blakely's supporters. He says when he got the news Blakely was indicted, he was shocked. He said what makes Blakely so likable is the fact that he comes to dozens of community events and knows people personally.

Patrick still supports Blakely and had this message to the sheriff and his wife.

"For Mrs. Debbie, we have you in our prayers. She's a strong and respected lady in this community. As far as Mike goes, you have the respect of the community and as they say, all things will pass. This too will pass," said Patrick.

Some people in the community didn't want to go on camera with their opinions out of fears of retaliation, but said they saw this coming. Wendy Yarbrough, who lives in Limestone County, said she was sad when she got the news.

Yarbrough said she's sad because it's so disappointing to hear of a high ranking official such as Blakely to be charged.

"The fact that he has been the sheriff for so long in Limestone County and admired by so many people, our youth look up to people like him to set an example, so it's just disappointing," said Yarbrough.

Blakely and his attorneys plan on fighting the charges in court. Blakely will remain in office. Just because he's charged, he cannot be forced to resign.

