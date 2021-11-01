Limestone County changes redistricting proposal after residents voice concerns

A new redistricting map is in the works in Limestone County after NAACP members raised concerns to the county's commissioners.

The proposed redistricting plan was originally scheduled to be voted Monday. However, due to those concerns, that vote was postponed.

A new map was drawn, and the commission hopes to vote on it in two weeks. The new proposed districts would increase District 3's Black population from 20% to 21%, whereas the previous plan would have decreased the population from 20% to 17%.

"We didn’t vote on the redistricting today based upon ... concerns from the community that they didn’t like the way the districts were drawn," said Jason Black, District 3 Commissioner.

Despite these changes, some say there is still more work to be done.

"The other part of that equation is to have a method of voting that will assure that African-Americans have an opportunity to elect a person of their choice," said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.

Simelton said the new map will help, but they want better representation for minorities when it comes to voting. He said as Limestone County continues to grow, changes to the voting method would help minorities be better represented on the county commission.

According to Black, Monday's meeting had more than triple the typical attendance. He urged more members of the public will get involved and voice their concerns on this and other issues.