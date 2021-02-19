Limestone County capital murder suspect asks to return to crime scene

A Limestone County capital murder suspect charged with killing his family wants the court to let him return to the crime scene with his defense attorney.

Mason Sisk's attorney said the crime scene examination is crucial to issues relating to guilt and penalty in the upcoming trial.

The attorney wrote that Sisk is the only witness to the event of Sept. 2, 2019 at the family's home in Elkmont.

So far, there’s no ruling from the judge.

The now 16-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned in April for the murders of five family members.