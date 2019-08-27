Clear
Squirrel-owning Limestone County drug suspect back in court

Mickey Paulk

Mickey Paulk will face a Limestone County judge for drug charges.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 1:37 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The man known for keeping a wild squirrel as a pet is expected to be back in court Tuesday afternoon. Mickey Paulk will face a Limestone County judge for drug charges. 

Paulk went viral after he posted a Facebook live video of himself denying claims of drugging a squirrel and training it to attack all while holding a squirrel. 

This all started when the Limestone County Sheriff's Office went to arrest Paulk in June for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernailia.

That's when they received a tip that Paulk was keeping a squirrel as a pet and feeding it meth. Those are claims Paulk denied in that Facebook live video.

He then went on the run and was arrested in Lauderdale County after officials spent several days looking for him.

Paulk will have another court hearing in october to face his charges for keeping a wild animal.

