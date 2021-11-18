Limestone County adding ambulance substation, serving more in the community

Limestone County is adding an ambulance substation to increase response time in greater areas of Limestone County.

The new substation will be at the intersection of Highway 72 and Blackburn Road.

Previously the building served different purposes in the county. Now, it’ll serve people in Limestone County as an ambulance substation. It will increase response time for people living 15 to 18 minutes out of the Athens-Limestone Hospital area.

“It’s hard to serve everyone,” said Jason Black, District 3 Limestone County commissioner. "Ardmore, Elkmont, East Limestone, even if you have an ambulance sitting there, this will be a location where they can actually have someone there."

Black said he recommended the substation after his father had an accident, firsthand experiencing the waiting time of hearing sirens.

After the new year, work will begin on the building to get the ambulance substation up and running.