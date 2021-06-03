CEO of Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority says water is clean and safe to drink

Limestone County residents received a letter in their mailbox from the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority.

In the letter, it says that in May 2020, the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, “did not complete all required monitoring for total coliform bacteria.”

CEO of the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, Daryl Williamson, said they did take the samples, it was just done days before the correct testing window.

“The samples came back fine, there were no issues with it, but because it was taken in a different window of time…three to four days earlier,” said Williamson.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management sets certain testing windows. Since the samples were taken too early, they were eliminated from testing.

The samples were taken too early based on human error.

“The individuals who performed those tests were under the impression as long as they performed the tests in the period of the month, then it would be OK,” said Williamson.

Limestone County resident, Kenneth Vincent, said after getting the letter, he wondered why the samples weren't taken again.

“I wonder why they didn’t re-sample, go get more water to send it in to get tested," said Vincent.

Williamson said the pandemic caused staffing challenges.

“People were being quarantined and staff was limited, and so we were trying to make due with the best resources we have while keeping people separated,” said Williamson.

According to the letter sent to homes, the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority has re-educated its operators on the rules of testing. This way, the problem won’t happen again.