Limestone County Schools superintendent takes opportunity in East Tennessee

Limestone County Schools is saying goodbye to Superintendent Tom Sisk.

Sisk is taking on a new role in Bristol, Tennessee as the Director of Schools. He said the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education is looking to expand their career and technical program. Sisk said they hired him for that reason.

“Bristol is struggling with their career tech program and they want someone who has a vision and a passion for it, and it’s a new challenge," he said.

Sisk said during his eight years as superintendent, he expanded their career and technical school into the the largest in Alabama with more than 25 different programs.

"We want to expand career and technical education, and I am a big proponent of that," he said.

Last year, Sisk was being considered for another position in Hawkins County, Tennessee, but said it didn't work out.

During his time at Limestone County Schools, Sisk was asked to resign over several controversies. The NAACP asked him to step down after he questioned what the organization does.

Sisk tells WAAY 31 a lot of people have reached out to wish him good luck, but also realizes some may be happy about it.

“It’s made it difficult, and I’m sure it’s making some people happy that I’m leaving," he said.

Frank Craft lives in Limestone County and told WAAY 31, "I felt like he always had the students' best interest at heart."

Sisk said none of the controversies factored into him leaving the position. He will continue to work through October 31st, and his new contract in Bristol begins on November 1st.