Limestone County Sheriffs looking for 2 men who stole from Madison store

Limestone County deputies are looking for 2 men!

Take a look at security camera footage. They only got away with one item, worth about $40.

It happened at the Midway Cycle shop on Hatchett Road in Madison.

Now the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

We spoke with the owner about why he's thankful for security in his store.

"When we went behind the counter to look for additional products, they grabbed a battery charger off the counter," said Bill Berkebile.

Berkebile is the owner of Midway Cycle and he told WAAY 31 the two men came in and bought $20 worth of merchandise.

Then they asked about something else in the back.

In the security camera footage, as soon as Berkebile went to get them, one man picks up a motorcycle charger and takes it in the bathroom.

Berkebile told us it was in the bathroom where the man trashed the charger box and hid it in his jacket to take it out of the store.

"We've got these bad apples that make it hard on small businesses to make money with theft," he said.

The owner of Midway told us if it wasn't for several of their security cameras around the store, they wouldn't have been able to catch a clear view of suspects.

Now, he's just thankful no one was hurt.

"We've been able to go back and if we knew that it was already gone, then we're able to go back and we've caught some folks that way," he said.

Berkebile told us he's had break-ins and thefts before and that's what made him buy his high tech cameras.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information about the suspects whereabouts to contact them immediately.