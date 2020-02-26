Clear

Limestone County sheriff's attorney: State cutting deals with witnesses to testify against Blakely

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

The names of those two potential witnesses were not released in court on Wednesday

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 6:32 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A lawyer for indicted Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says the prosecution is offering deals to people under criminal investigation to get them to be witnesses and testify or release information against the sheriff.

The names of those two potential witnesses were not released in court on Wednesday, but defense attorney Marcus Kelstowski did say one has been under investigation by the Attorney Generals Office since March 2019, and the other is already under indictment. he said both of them directly related to Sheriff Blakley's indictment.

Kelstowski said the defense learned about this plan Monday night, which is why they filed the motion for Wednesday's hearing.

After hearing these claims, state prosecutors said they had no idea what the defense was talking about or who they were referring to.

Judge Pride Tompkins then instructed both sides to meet outside the courtroom and come to a resolution.

After a while, they did. The state has agreed to provide the defense with information regarding any ongoing investigation between the two individuals and any other witnesses.

Blakely has continued serving as Limestone County's Sheriff Office since his arrest in August on 13 theft and ethics charges.

Jury selection for his case is set to start March 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events