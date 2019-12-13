Limestone County Sheriff’s Office remembering those lost in line of duty

A police officer in Ozark, Alabama, is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The officer was responding to a call late Thursday night.

With multiple police officers killed in just one week around the country, one Limestone County Sheriff's officer remembers those he lost in the line of duty.

Stephen Young at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office told us violence against law enforcement is becoming too frequent.

"We had one shot and killed in the line of duty for Marion Police Department. Many years later we had another one with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's office who was shot and died a couple days later from his wounds," says Young.

Young graduated from the North Delta Regional police training academy in Louisiana.

"Over the years when you look at your academy class and ... that almost 10% I guess of the academy class has been killed in the line of duty," says Young. "It's a reality but you can't let that get in the way of what you have to do every day."

There have been 6 officers in Alabama in 2019 killed in the line of duty.

"Just the number of attacks and assaults on police officers here in Alabama in the last few weeks are astounding," Young said.

Young said when an officer dies in the line of duty it impacts the whole country.

"It's kinda like a family member even when you don't know them sometimes," he said.

Young said it's impossible to prepare for every situation as a police officer.

"It's very difficult to predict what somebody's intentions are. You can always look at it with 20/20 hindsight. You can always come back and say this person's intention was this based on this...But you don't see that when you're coming up on the scene," he adds.