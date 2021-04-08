Limestone County Sheriff’s Office works to find burglary, theft suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a suspect wanted for burglary and theft.
Nathan Bradley James Timms, 23, is accused of burglarizing a home in the 23,000 block of Highway 72.
If you have information, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.
