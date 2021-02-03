Limestone County Sheriff’s Office working to find storage facility theft suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a suspect accused of breaking into a local storage facility.
It happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office tweeted video of a suspect who it says entered a storage facility on Huntsville Brownsferry Road and stole a 6X12 enclosed trailer.
The department says the suspect was driving a spray-painted black F-250 1992-1995 crew cab.
If you have information, call (256) 232-0111.
