Limestone County Sheriff’s Office working to find storage facility theft suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a suspect accused of breaking into a local storage facility.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted video of a suspect who it says entered a storage facility on Huntsville Brownsferry Road and stole a 6X12 enclosed trailer.

The department says the suspect was driving a spray-painted black F-250 1992-1995 crew cab.

If you have information, call (256) 232-0111.