Authorities in Limestone County are working to find a 79-year-old man reported missing and who was recently diagnosed with early Dementia.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Gilbert Hardy left his home in Athens on Monday around 7:30 a.m. He's driving a Silver 2003 Lincoln Town Car with the Alabama tag, TZH094.

His family said he does not have a cell phone.

If you have information about Hardy’s location, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.