The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who broke into a local convenience store.

The department posted to its Facebook page on Thursday, saying it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clements Mini-Mart, and the suspect stole cigarettes and cash.

The sheriff’s office says investigators fingerprinted the area.

If you have information, call 256-232-0111. You can watch surveillance video of the incident here.