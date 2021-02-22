Limestone County Sheriff’s Office working to ID suspect in bike shop theft

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a suspect accused of stealing a dirt bike from a local shop.

The department posted surveillance video to Facebook on Monday showing the incident. It happened on Feb. 14 at Midway Cycles.

A 2018 red Honda CRF125FB dirt bike was taken.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is a current or former student at East Limestone High School, Sparkman High School, James Clemens High School or Bob Jones High School. It’s believed he lives in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road or that he has family there.

If you have information about the case, call Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.